Once upon a time, Dante Pettis was supposed to be the No. 1 receiver for the 49ers. Now, he's just a reserve for the Giants, and he has minimal Fantasy value heading into the season. He's not worth drafting in most formats. In 2020, Pettis appeared in the final two games for the Giants, and he had four catches for 76 yards and a touchdown on five targets. At best, Pettis could be the No. 6 receiver for the Giants behind Kenny Golladay, Kadarius Toney, Sterling Shepard, Darius Slayton and John Ross, but it's doubtful he'll make much of a Fantasy impact when everyone is healthy.