Darius Slayton went from a rookie sensation to a sophomore slump, but hopefully Year 3 will be better for him in 2021. However, it's hard to count on him with the Giants adding Kenny Golladay, Kadarius Toney and John Ross this offseason, while also still having Sterling Shepard on the roster. We expect Slayton to play ahead of Ross, but that's a situation to monitor. Hopefully, Slayton can make enough plays to make him Fantasy viable in deeper leagues. He only had five games with at least 11 PPR points in 2020 after he had six games with at least that total in 2019, and he still has plenty to prove this season. If Slayton continues to be a starting receiver for the Giants then he could have value in deeper leagues, but he probably won't get drafted in most formats this year. Keep an eye on his role in training camp, and Slayton could end up as a waiver wire addition during the season if things go right despite the now-crowded receiving corps for the Giants.