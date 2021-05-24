Mooney's rookie season got lost in the greatness of Justin Jefferson, but Mooney clearly established himself as the No. 2 receiver in Chicago. Now the question is whether there will be enough wide receiver targets to make him Fantasy relevant. The Bears brought back most of their receiving corps from 2020 and Tarik Cohen's return may mean more targets going to running backs. In Matt Nagy's three seasons in Chicago, Allen Robinson was the only receiver to earn more than 100 targets. That target risk means you should wait until the double-digit rounds to select Mooney in re-draft, but he's more desirable in Dynasty due to his youth and the fact that Robinson could be gone in 2022.