Darrel Williams figures to be the No. 2 running back for the Chiefs behind Clyde Edwards-Helaire. It's a role that he was in for much of last season, though it rarely meant getting even eight touches per game. That changed in the playoffs when he helped shoulder more of the workload with Edwards-Helaire coming back from an ugly injury. It remains to be seen if the Chiefs will keep utilizing Williams, but Pro Football Focus rated him among the least elusive and least effective yards-after-contact backs in 2020. There's not much appeal, which is why Williams is no better than a late-round flier, perhaps as a cheap handcuff for those who take Edwards-Helaire in Round 2.