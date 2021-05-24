It's believed that Darrell Henderson will be the primary backup to Cam Akers in the Rams run game this season. Given the chance to lead the ground game early last season, Henderson came through with 18-plus PPR points in three of his first five games. After that, however, he had 10-plus PPR points once and finished the season on injured reserve. He's played more than 50% of the snaps in two career games and just doesn't seem to have the backing of his coaching staff, especially now that Akers has been given a lot of playing time and done well with it. At best, Henderson is a late-round pick on the chance he finds a way to replace Akers during the season.