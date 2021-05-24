Nobody doubts Darren Waller as a top-three Fantasy tight end. But there are questions about when to draft him and whether or not to do so over George Kittle. The keys to Waller's success have included staying healthy, seeing a steady diet of targets (7.3 per game in 2019, 9.1 in 2020), and in the case of last year, scoring once every 12 receptions. Above all, Waller has landed at least 10 PPR points in 22 of his past 32 games and at least 15 PPR points in 10 of his past 16. That's excellent. Kittle's track record suggests even more upside than Waller, but Waller's been healthier and is in line to retain his heavy target volume whereas Kittle may see a dip with receivers emerging in San Francisco. Both deserve attention as soon as mid-Round 2 as elite options at the thin tight-end position, but Waller might be considered the safer pick in PPR because of those targets. If he's still on the board by 28th overall, steal him.