The Titans talked up Darrynton Evans as a potential do-it-all weapon after selecting him 93rd overall in last year's draft, but injuries limited him to just five games as a rookie. There's an opportunity for him to be the backup to Derrick Henry as well as a reliable weapon in the passing game, which could make Evans a potentially valuable Fantasy option. But he isn't worth much more than a late-round flier as a potential lottery ticket.