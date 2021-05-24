Davis Mills didn't put up huge numbers in his time at Stanford, but the Texans saw enough in him to take a flier in the third round, and it's not out of the question he could end up starting some time in 2021. Obviously, Deshaun Watson's off-field issues will determine much of that, and the Texans surely didn't draft Mills with the expectation that he will be the future of the franchise. But he was viewed as a big-time talent coming out of high school, split time in 2019 and then played through a pandemic-shortened season in 2020 as the full-time starter, so maybe he can be better than he showed. Still, this isn't a great landing spot in terms of surrounding talent, so even if Mills did end up playing in 2021, expectations should be pretty low. He has some appeal in deeper two-QB leagues, but that's about it.