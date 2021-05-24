Dawson Knox has the chance to be the starting tight end for the Bills this season, but he has minimal Fantasy value in that role. He's not worth drafting in most leagues. In 2020, Knox had just two games with more than eight PPR points. Since Buffalo has a lot of mouths to feed in the passing game, it's unlikely Knox sees the type of targets to make him an impact Fantasy option. At best, he could be a waiver wire addition in deeper formats if he starts off the season playing better than we expect.