You won't need much convincing to take DeAndre Hopkins as a No. 1 Fantasy receiver. After all, he blew away expectations last year by keeping up with the high target pace he had in Houston while improving his metrics in catch rate, yards per catch and broken tackles. He got off to an especially hot start in his first 10 games (18.2 PPR per game) before an injury to Kyler Murray took Hopkins' stats down a notch (16.5 PPR per game). The real hidden value in Hopkins' 2021 outlook is his schedule -- aside from two dates with Jalen Ramsey, there truly isn't a specific matchup that would make you flinch. Hopkins remains one of Fantasy's top receivers worthy of a pick in Round 2.