DeAndre Washington is a free agent at the time of publication, and we'll see if he signs with a team that will give him significant work. He's not worth drafting in most Fantasy leagues. In 2020, Washington was traded from Kansas City to Miami, but he made a minimal impact with the Dolphins. Keep an eye on where he ends up, but Washington will likely need an injury to have relevant touches. In that case, Washington could be added off the waiver wire.