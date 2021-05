After earning 100-plus targets in 2018 and 2019, Westbrook was a non-factor for the Jaguars in 2020, appearing in two games and catching just one pass before suffering a torn ACL mid-way through the season. Westbrook may be ready to play by the time training camp starts, but he's unlikely to have any kind of role in the Jaguars passing game. You can ignore him on Draft Day.