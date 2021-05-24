After an exciting 2019 (15.5 PPR points per game in his final eight), Deebo Samuel played at less than full health over seven games in 2020 (10.9 PPR points per game). Worse yet, Samuel was exposed as a short-area target, complete with a paltry 2.2 average depth of target and 5.4 average throw depth. No wonder he caught 75% of his targets. Sharing the field with George Kittle and Brandon Aiyuk further dilutes his potential, and an expected quarterback change to rookie Trey Lance could sting. Third in the receiving pecking order and void of deep-ball opportunities paints a rather sad picture for Samuel's outlook. If you think he can rebound to his late-2019 form, then a selection before 100th overall is in order. If you don't think he's up to it, then chances are someone else will take him before you'd be tempted to.