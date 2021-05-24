DeeJay Dallas will battle for a spot on the Seahawks running back depth chart. He might have an outside shot at meaningful playing time, though that would depend on how Chris Carson and Rashaad Penny fare. Pressed into action for two starts last season, Dallas actually came through with at least 11 PPR points in each thanks to some nifty touchdown scoring. Anything he does to build on that limited experience (and his ugly 3.2-yards-per-carry rushing average) could go a long way in keeping him in the NFL. If he looks good this preseason, consider him with a late-round pick.