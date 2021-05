Demarcus Robinson has a shot to be the Chiefs' No. 2 wideout, but he'll have to earn the role over Mecole Hardman and Byron Pringle. Averaging 3.7 targets per game last year, Robinson wasn't useful for Fantasy and famously flopped in 2019 when he saw more playing time with Tyreek Hill sidelined. He would have to blow away his competition in the preseason, then earn about double the targets he saw last season for him to come close to being useful in Fantasy. Expect him to go undrafted.