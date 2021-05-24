Denzel Mims has the chance to improve in his sophomore campaign, but he's only worth drafting with a late-round pick in most Fantasy leagues. The Jets have a new quarterback in Zach Wilson to replace Sam Darnold, and hopefully that helps Mims. But he will compete with Corey Davis, Elijah Moore, Keelan Cole and, for now, Jamison Crowder for targets, and Mims has a lot to prove to Fantasy managers after averaging just 6.4 PPR points per game as a rookie in 2020. There's plenty of upside with Mims, and we're hoping he steps up and can become a quality Fantasy receiver this year.