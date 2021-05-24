Fantasy managers shouldn't be excited to draft Derek Carr outside of formats that can start two quarterbacks. He's fresh off his best Fantasy totals in four seasons and was even rated by Pro Football Focus as one of its most accurate deep-ball passers (20-plus yards) with a third-best 53.3% adjusted completion rate and 10 touchdowns. But he simply doesn't throw the ball enough to compete with others at the position. Changes to his offensive line and a tough schedule littered with challenging pass rushers won't make things easier. In typical Fantasy formats, Carr should go undrafted; in leagues that start two quarterbacks, Carr is a safe bet as a top-90 pick.