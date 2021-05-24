Nothing, it seems, can slow Derrick Henry. He finished third in PPR scoring in 2020 and will almost certainly go off the board in the first six picks in all drafts this season. He's had at least 380 carries in each of the last two seasons, including the postseason, so it's fair to wonder if he'll break down at some point, but we've seen no sign of that yet -- if anything, Henry keeps getting stronger as the season goes on. Don't expect another 2,000-yard season, but Henry should be the favorite to lead the NFL in rush attempts, yards and touchdowns, and should be a no-doubt-about-it No. 1 RB, even without catching passes. Until he shows signs of slowing down, it doesn't make much sense to bet against him.