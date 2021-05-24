DeSean Jackson signed with the Rams this offseason, and he will look to be a complementary option in their passing game as a deep threat. Jackson isn't worth drafting in the majority of leagues. While he will have some positive moments catching passes from Matthew Stafford, Jackson will definitely be third at best when it comes to targets behind Cooper Kupp and Robert Woods. Jackson, 34, also has to stay healthy, and he's appeared in just eight games over the past two seasons. Jackson could end up as a waiver-wire addition during the year, but let him prove he can stay healthy and deserving of targets in a crowded offense.