When he's on the field, Watson is one of the best quarterbacks in the NFL, but as of publication it's not even clear if Watson will be playing in 2021. Watson could very well be facing discipline from the NFL even if he avoids legal trouble after being accused of sexual misconduct in the offseason, putting his availability very much in doubt. And then there's the question of where he's going to play -- he has demanded a trade and has reportedly told the Texans he will refuse to play for them again. That's an awful lot of red flags, and the truth is, we may not have any real sense of how this will all play out until we get closer to the season. If we knew Watson would play 17 games in 2021, we'd consider him a Round 5 pick, but it's impossible to accurately define his Fantasy value at this time.