DeVante Parker went from the No. 1 receiver in Miami to potentially No. 3 on the depth chart after the Dolphins added Will Fuller and Jaylen Waddle this offseason. That makes Parker tough to trust in most Fantasy leagues, and he's only worth drafting with a mid-round pick at best. Along with Mike Gesicki, Preston Williams and plenty of depth at the receiver spot, Parker will likely look more like the Fantasy option who averaged 11.5 PPR points per game last season compared to the one who averaged 15.4 PPR points per game in 2019. Parker also struggled with Tua Tagovailoa compared to Ryan Fitzpatrick, and hopefully Parker and Tagovailoa establish a better rapport this year. Keep an eye on Parker's role in training camp and the preseason, but his arrow is pointing downward with the additional weapons Miami added this year.