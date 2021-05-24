Devin Asiasi and Dalton Keene were supposed to be the future at tight end for the Patriots, but both have been replaced this season when New England added Jonnu Smith and Hunter Henry in free agency. Now, Asiasi and Keene will both be stuck on the bench. For Asiasi, he had two catches on seven targets for 39 yards yards and a touchdown in nine games as a rookie last year. It's doubtful he'll do much better than that with Smith and Henry on the roster, and Asiasi should not be drafted in any Fantasy leagues.