Devin Singletary will be part of a crowded backfield in Buffalo this season with Zack Moss and Matt Breida, and Singletary should be considered just a reserve Fantasy option in most leagues. He is only worth drafting with a mid-round pick at best in most formats. Training camp will likely determine if Singletary starts, but the Bills will rely on all three running backs when healthy. In ranking Buffalo's backfield, plan on drafting Moss first, then Singletary and then Breida. But this isn't the ideal situation for these guys since Buffalo is a high-volume passing attack with a quarterback in Josh Allen who also uses his legs. Singletary did excel in two of three games that Moss missed in 2020 due to injury, scoring at least 16 PPR points in those outings, but he also had 10 games with nine PPR points or less for the year. Barring an injury to Moss and/or Breida, it will be tough to trust Singletary as a starting Fantasy option in most leagues this year.