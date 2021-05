Ozigbo had a chance to emerge as the post-Leonard Fournette leader of the Jacksonville backfield, but a hamstring injury landed him on IR out of training camp and then James Robinson ended up taking the job and running with it. That was a tough break, but even if something were to happen to Robinson this season, Ozigbo is going to be behind Carlos Hyde and Travis Etienne in the pecking order, so he doesn't even have much appeal as a handcuff. Ozigbo can be ignored in all Fantasy drafts.