Devonta Freeman remains a free agent at the time of publication, and we'll see if he can land a backup job somewhere this season. He's not worth drafting in most Fantasy leagues. In 2020, Freeman spent time with the Giants and Bills. He appeared in five games for the Giants, scoring 34 PPR points in total. It's doubtful Freeman will get an increased opportunity this season barring an injury. Keep an eye on where Freeman signs, but it would be surprising if Fantasy managers found him useful in 2021.