The Eagles selected rookie DeVonta Smith in the first round of the NFL Draft from Alabama at No. 10 overall, and the Heisman Trophy winner should be Philadelphia's No. 1 receiver right away. As such, he's worth drafting with a mid-round pick in seasonal leagues as a No. 3 Fantasy receiver, with the chance to become a weekly starter in all formats. In rookie-only drafts for dynasty leagues, Smith is worth drafting as a top-five overall player. The Eagles needed a player like Smith, who was dominant at Alabama with 117 receptions for 1,856 yards and 23 touchdowns on 148 targets. He has the chance to be a Fantasy star right away given all the targets he should see from quarterback Jalen Hurts this year.