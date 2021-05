The Giants signed Devontae Booker this offseason to back up Saquon Barkley. He gives the G-Men a physical presence as well as a receiving threat, but he won't see much work from week to week unless Barkley misses playing time. No one wants to have that happen again. Booker's worth a late-round look, particularly by those folks who don't want to have to go through the trouble of adding him off waivers if Barkley misses games for a third straight season.