Dez Fitzpatrick didn't put up huge numbers at Louisville and he was just the No. 16 WR taken in the 2021 draft when he fell to the Titans with the 109th overall pick, but that may just have been the perfect spot for him. As a senior at Louisville, he had 833 yards on 43 catches but just three touchdowns, but he's got good size, is a pretty good athlete and, most importantly, has an opportunity to be the No. 2 WR in Tennessee with Corey Davis' departure. Fitzpatrick isn't a must-draft player, but he could be an interesting late-round flier for your bench.