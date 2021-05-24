Dion Lewis remains a free agent at the time of publication, and we'll see if he can land a backup job somewhere this season. He's not worth drafting in most Fantasy leagues. In 2020, Lewis had minimal impact with the Giants with only 29 carries and 19 catches. That limited production coming with Saquon Barkley (knee) missing most of the season should tell you that Lewis' best days are likely behind him. Keep an eye on where Lewis signs, but it would be surprising if Fantasy managers found him useful in 2021.