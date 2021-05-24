Diontae Johnson is Ben Roethlisberger's favorite target, which gives him WR1 upside in full PPR and makes him worth a borderline fourth-round pick. In non-PPR Johnson is more of a No. 3 WR because so far he hasn't done much with all those targets. Johnson's 923 receiving-yards total was the lowest for a wide receiver with at least 140 targets since Allen Robinson in 2016. If the efficiency improves, Johnson leaps into the top 12 receivers pretty easily, but for now Johnson's value is closely tied to his reception total.