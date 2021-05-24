As the Seahawks offense sputtered in the second half of last season, so too did DK Metcalf's stats. The gargantuan receiver averaged an unreal 20.6 PPR points per game (15.2 non-PPR) in the first half of the year before skidding to a paltry 12.5 PPR in the second half (7.5 in non-PPR). This despite no major drop-off in target volume (almost one target per game), but a definite drop-off in touchdowns (from eight to two). A playoff-game resurgence may have begun the healing process, but Metcalf simply must improve his consistency and quit dropping passes (11 last year) in order to become a Fantasy mega-stud. He obviously has the potential, he's got the quarterback, his corresponding run game isn't improved, and for this year, he's got a pretty delightful schedule. Trust Metcalf as a No. 1 Fantasy receiver worth a pick beginning in early Round 3 in PPR leagues and the middle of Round 3 in non-PPR.