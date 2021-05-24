The Dolphins DST was the No. 6 Fantasy option in 2020, and the unit should once again be considered a starting Fantasy option this year. Miami's defense tied for the NFL lead with 18 interceptions and was among the league leaders with 10 fumble recoveries. The Dolphins also had 41 sacks and was top five in points against with just 318. The Dolphins' loss of pass rusher Kyle Van Noy could hurt, and he had six sacks in 2020. But the Dolphins spent a first-round pick in the NFL Draft on rookie pass rusher Jaelan Phillips from Miami. And Brian Flores has helped this Dolphins defense make plays, especially with a strong secondary led by Xavien Howard, who had 10 interceptions.