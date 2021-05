Gigantic tight end Donald Parham will compete for a larger role in the Chargers offense this summer. Far from a proven player, Parham scored on 30% of his receptions in 2020, but only played 221 of a possible 1,127 snaps. Jared Cook is the veteran addition to the Bolts' tight-end room, further keeping Parham from a grand role. The former XFL standout shouldn't be a consideration in Fantasy until his playing time rises and his targets become consistent.