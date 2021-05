Dontrelle Inman is a free agent at the time of publication, and we'll see if he can sign with a new team as a reserve receiver. He's not worth drafting in any Fantasy leagues. In 2020, Inman appeared in 10 games with Washington but had just one outing with more than six PPR points. Keep an eye on where he signs, but it's doubtful Inman will become a viable Fantasy option this year.