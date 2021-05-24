Drew Lock is expected to compete for the Denver starting quarterback job with Teddy Bridgewater. It's no sure thing he will win. His 73.6% adjusted completion rate ranked 21st among qualified passers, his 5.8 adjusted yards per pass attempt put him 31st, his 3.6% touchdown rate rated him 27th, and his 3.4% interception rate was third highest. Not good. Unless that changes during the preseason, Lock will be a risky, benched-at-any-time, uninspiring middle- to late-round pick in two-QB and Superflex leagues and a no-go in any other format.