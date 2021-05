As of publication, Duke Johnson remains unsigned, which is a real shame. He didn't do much in 2020, and especially struggled when pushed into every-down duty when David Johnson got hurt, but he's an excellent running back, especially on a team that likes to throw to its backs. He'll latch on somewhere, and if it's the right spot, he could be a potential flex option in PPR formats. But until that happens, he's no better than a late-round flier in deeper leagues.