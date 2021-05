Duke Williams will compete for a roster spot with the Bills this season, but he has minimal Fantasy value in most leagues. He should not be drafted in most formats. Buffalo has a loaded receiving corps with Stefon Diggs, Cole Beasley, Emmanuel Sanders and Gabriel Davis, and Williams would need an injury to one or more of those guys to get increased playing time in 2021. Keep an eye on his role in training camp, but it's doubtful Williams will help most Fantasy managers this year.