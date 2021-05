Dustin Hopkins will remain the kicker in Washington this year, and he could be a low-end starter in all leagues. Even if Hopkins doesn't get drafted, he could emerge as a waiver-wire addition during the season. In 2020, Hopkins converted just 27 of 34 field-goal tries (79 percent) over 16 regular-season games, but he did close the season scoring at least 10 Fantasy points in four of his final seven games.