Western Michigan's D'Wayne Eskridge brings speed, quick hands and attitude to the Seahawks passing game. In over five years of play, Eskridge totaled 15 touchdowns in 45 games with an 18.5-yard receiving average. Finding playing time in the Seattle offense will be tough, and sticking around on the field will be tougher -- he's undersized and only played 10 games over the past two seasons in part because of a fractured collarbone in 2019. He's also already 24 years old. Eskridge's best contributions might be made on special teams, which is why he won't be a priority pick in any Fantasy league. At best, you might draft Eskridge after 30th overall in a rookie-only draft.