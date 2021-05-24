Washington selected rookie receiver Dyami Brown in the third round of the NFL Draft from North Carolina, and he will look to make an impact in his rookie campaign. However, he'll likely be No. 4 on the depth chart behind Terry McLaurin, Curtis Samuel and Adam Humphries, and Brown isn't worth drafting in most seasonal leagues. In rookie-only drafts for dynasty formats, Brown is worth drafting in Round 3. Brown could find his way on the field for Washington early in his career, and hopefully Ryan Fitzpatrick leans on him in his rookie season. If that happens, he could be worth adding off the waiver wire in all formats.