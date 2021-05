The Eagles DST struggled in 2020, and the unit isn't expected to be much better this year. You should not plan on drafting the Eagles DST in most leagues. Last season, the Eagles had 49 sacks, which was third in the NFL, but they only had 11 fumble recoveries, eight interceptions and allowed an average of 25.5 points per game. If things improve in 2021, add the Eagles DST off the waiver wire, and hopefully that's what happens during the year.