Sixth-round pick Elijah Mitchell is the kind of sneaky running back Kyle Shanahan likes to take and mold into a contributor. At Louisiana, Mitchell busted out a 16-touchdown, 1,300-total-yard season as a sophomore at 20 years of age, then followed that up 1,200 total yards and 17 total touchdowns. He's a speedy, decisive runner with natural receiving ability, but must develop some patience and technique to truly flourish. Fortunately, he's in the best spot to do exactly that. Mitchell won't get picked in seasonal leagues but is a name to remember late in long-term keeper and rookie-only drafts.