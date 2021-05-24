The Jets selected rookie receiver Elijah Moore in the second round of the NFL Draft out of Ole Miss, and he could be their starting slot receiver right away if Jamison Crowder is no longer on the team. That's a transaction to keep an eye on, and Crowder could be let go in a salary-cap move prior to training camp. If Crowder is gone then Moore is worth a late-round pick in all seasonal leagues, with his value slightly higher in PPR. However, if Crowder stays on the team then Moore will likely need an injury to help his playing time since the Jets also have Corey Davis and Denzel Mims as their top outside receivers. In 2020, Moore had 86 catches for 1,193 yards and eight touchdowns, and he should become a favorite target for fellow rookie quarterback Zach Wilson. In rookie-only leagues, Moore is worth drafting with a late first-round pick, and he has the potential to be a future star in the NFL.