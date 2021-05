Elijhaa Penny could be the No. 3 running back for the Giants this season behind Saquon Barkley and Devontae Booker, but he has minimal Fantasy value in that role. He should not be drafted in most Fantasy leagues. The only way Penny will likely help Fantasy managers is if Barkley or Booker misses time due to injury. In 2020, Penny combined for just three PPR points for the season.