After an impressive but short stint with the 49ers in 2019, Emmanuel Sanders joined the Saints, but he was unable to find his footing in New Orleans. That's not all that uncommon for WRs coming over to the Saints during the Drew Brees era and dealing with a timing-based passing system. Josh Allen and the Bills should be a much better fit for Sanders' skill set in 2021 -- specifically on improvised plays off schedule and in the deep passing game. He won't cost much in drafts due to the competition around him and that makes Sanders a priority flier in what should be one of the NFL's best passing attacks.