Eric Ebron isn't someone you'll target on Draft Day, but he's a fine borderline No. 1 TE to settle for in the double-digit rounds. If you take out the game he left early due to injury, Ebron averaged just over 10 PPR Fantasy points per game in 2020, which is perfectly acceptable at tight end. He's not the solution to your tight end problems, but he's a fine Band-Aid if you miss out on the guys you actually want.