Evan Engram struggled in 2020, and now he could be fighting for his starting job this season with the addition of Kyle Rudolph in New York. Engram is only worth drafting with a late-round pick in deeper leagues. While Engram is definitely the most talented tight end for the Giants -- and among the most talented tight ends in the NFL -- he struggled with drops and poor play in 2020. It left him with minimal Fantasy production, and he scored at least 10 PPR points just six times. We doubt Rudolph will play ahead of Engram to start the season, but there could be a change in playing time during the year. And the Giants don't need to rely on Engram as much with the addition of Kenny Golladay and Kadarius Toney as well, along with Sterling Shepard, Darius Slayton and Saquon Barkley still on the field. Hopefully, Engram surprises us in 2021 and can remain a must-start Fantasy tight end, but he has a lot to prove after disappointing us in 2020.