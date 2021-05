Evan McPherson was the best kicker in the 2021 class and the Bengals rewarded him with a selection in the fifth round of the NFL Draft. We expect McPherson to beat out Austin Seibert and earn the kicking job in Cincinnati. He's not someone you need to look for on Draft Day, but if he gets off to a hot start he'll become a popular streaming option, and maybe just a top-12 kicker.