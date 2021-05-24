Ezekiel Elliott might not be the same elite Fantasy option he was at the start of his career, but he can still be among the best players at his position. And he's worth drafting with a first-round pick in all formats. The best argument for Elliott is the way he performed when Dak Prescott was healthy. In the first five games of the season with Prescott, Elliott scored at least 20 PPR points in four of those outings. He had five games of 11-plus PPR points over his next 10 outings (he didn't play in Week 15 because of a calf injury), and it was clear he missed Prescott and a competent offensive line, which was also banged up. With everyone healthy around Elliott, he should rebound and play at a high level again. The earliest you should draft Elliott is No. 5 overall in all leagues.