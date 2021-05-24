The Falcons are likely multiple offseasons away from fielding a top-level NFL defense, and for Fantasy purposes, they lack the pass rushers necessary to generate pressure or force turnovers, and thus rack up points. Atlanta's best pass rusher (Grady Jarrett) is an interior defensive lineman and they're currently in the middle of the long process of revamping their secondary. They will also be completely revamping their defensive system in 2021, which could lead to communication breakdowns in pass coverage early in the season.